Insider says Gary & Gil will not reunite as Leessang

Gil has been receiving some attention after appearing on the Channel A program 'Eye Contact', where he revealed he'd been married and had a child during his hiatus, and Gary recently made his comeback with his son on 'Superman is Back'.



With their comeback, fans have been wondering if they will ever reunite as Leessang, but on January 29, an insider revealed to media outlets that there will be no comeback from the duo. The insider, who previously worked at the Leessang Company, stated, "There's no difference from an actual disbandment from Leessang in 2016."



The insider continued, "They recently returned to TV programs around the same time, but they don't even talk and it's not a comeback that they planned. It's just a coincidental overlap, but there's no possibility for a reunion. The two people know this well too."



