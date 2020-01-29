11

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EVERGLOW start an otherworldly army in 'Dun Dun' MV teaser

EVERGLOW have dropped their music video teaser for "Dun Dun".

In the MV teaser, the EVERGLOW members seem to be gathering an army before taking off into the skies. "Dun Dun" is the title song of the girl group's first mini album 'Reminiscence', which released on February 3 KST. 

In other news, EVERGLOW have also announced their first ever U.S. tour, 'Everlasting Tour in U.S.A'.

Watch EVERGLOW's "Dun Dun" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


creamyc249 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I hope they will become big in the future♥

bartkun2,208 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

This song is a bop! can't wait for MV.

