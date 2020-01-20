23

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

FNC Entertainment celebrates Cherry Bullet's 1-year debut anniversary

Cherry Bullet has officially turned 1!

On January 21 at midnight KST, Cherry Bullet's agency FNC Entertainment sent out a special notice through their official social media channels announcing that it was the group's one-year anniversary.

"January 21, 2020. Congratulate Cherry Bullet on their one-year debut anniversary," the agency tweeted, attaching a commemorative image of the group to the post.

Meanwhile, Cherry Blossom debuted on January 21, 2019 with their first single "Q&A," the title track on their single album 'Let's Play Cherry Bullet.'

Imaalucky28 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Happiest Day for you girls! Let's FLY HIGH! 🥰😍

Pendragonx860 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago
congrats! Q&A was such an underappreciated jam .. I hope they get more attention this year

to OP .. you misspelled Cherry Bullet as "Cherry Blossom" there at the end.. might want to fix that

