FNC Entertainment celebrates Cherry Bullet's 1-year debut anniversary

Cherry Bullet has officially turned 1!

On January 21 at midnight KST, Cherry Bullet's agency FNC Entertainment sent out a special notice through their official social media channels announcing that it was the group's one-year anniversary.

"January 21, 2020. Congratulate Cherry Bullet on their one-year debut anniversary," the agency tweeted, attaching a commemorative image of the group to the post.

Meanwhile, Cherry Blossom debuted on January 21, 2019 with their first single "Q&A," the title track on their single album 'Let's Play Cherry Bullet.'