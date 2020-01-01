7

Dream Note reveal 'Wish' teaser videos feat. Miso, Sumin & Eunjo

Dream Note have revealed their "Wish" teaser videos featuring Miso, Sumin, and Eunjo.

As previously reported, Dream Note are returning with their third single album 'Dream Wish' in January, and they've been teasing a charming, feminine concept. 'Dream Wish' is set to drop on January 8 KST.

Check out Dream Note's "Wish" MV teasers above and below, and watch BoniLara, and Youi's teasers here if you missed them.

