VERIVERY drop 'Face It' album highlight medley

VERIVERY have dropped their album highlight medley for 'Face It'!

'Face It' is VERIVERY's third mini album, and the above medley gives fans a preview of their songs "Photo", title song "Lay Back", "Paradise", "Curtain Call", and "Moment". The mini album is set to drop on January 7 at 6PM KST.

Check out VERIVERY's 'Face It' album highlight medley above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

