Soyou teams up with Jukjae for holiday-themed cover MV for Navi's 2008 single 'On The Road'

Soyou and Jukjae have released their project single "On The Road"!



The single, which was released on December 23 KST, is a cover of Navi's 2008 single "On The Road" and is a part of their 'X-Mas Project.'





For the project, 'X-Mas' stands for 'Xinger, My, Audition, Song' and will feature cover versions of songs that many famous artists used as audition songs prior to their debuts. Soyou is known for having covered "On The Road" back in a 2010 audition, and a clip of the performance continues to remain popular among fans.



Check out the music video above!