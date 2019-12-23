YoonA is flawless on the cover of China's 'RayLi' magazine

Girls' Generation's YoonA is the flawless cover model for the January 2020 issue of China's 'RayLi' magazine!



This marks YoonA's second time landing a solo cover on 'RayLi', after 2016. The classically simple mood of the pictorial accentuates YoonA's grace and charisma. During her interview with the magazine, YoonA opened up about her growing acting career, as she revealed, "When I choose projects, I try to look for topics that I like and productions where I can grow. A lot goes into preparing for a role, but I am working especially hard to do better when it comes to pronunciation, focus, and emotion."



Check out YoonA's lovely preview cuts for 'RayLi' below.