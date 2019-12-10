4

Kim Feel gives a preview of dramatic story in 'Excuses' MV teaser

Kim Feel has revealed a preview of his upcoming track "Excuses".

In the dramatic music video teaser, four downtrodden people suddenly meet up at an intersection, and Kim Feel sings the line, "Because I'm normally this kind of person." "Excuses" will be out on December 13 KST. 

What do you think of the MV teaser?  

omg I can't wait .. I love his songs ...

😍

