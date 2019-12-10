4

Posted by germainej

Brand New Music artists tease upcoming project track 'Look Good'

Brand New Music artists have revealed a teaser video of their upcoming project track "Look Good".

In the MV teaser, Brand New Music artists BumkeyYang Da IlKittiBKantoKebeeGREEYenjamin, and Vincent Blue group up in a living room atmosphere as they listen to a snippet of the track.

"Look Good" drops on December 12 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser so far?  

  1. Bumkey
  2. Kanto
  3. KittiB
  4. MC GREE
  5. Yang Da Il
  6. KIM YOON HO
  7. VINCENT BLUE
  8. LOOK GOOD
  9. KEBEE
  10. YENJAMIN
