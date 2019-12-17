Jessica updates fans on her life in an interview with W Korea

Jessica stopped by W Korea's office and participated in an interview for the publication's YouTube channel!
The popular star got to look at her own cuts from W Korea's holiday party and talked about how she communicates with fans with SNS. She stated: "I really enjoyed the W party. It was so much fun and I loved the performance." She also stated that she loved her nickname "ice princess" as well and talked about her hate for cucumbers.
Check out the interview with English subs above!
