Ham So Won sheds tears as she mourns the death of her father on 'Flavor of Wife'

Ham So Won is mourning the passing of her father.

Footage of her father’s funeral was shown on the latest December 17 episode of TV CHOSUN's ‘Flavor of Wife’. Ham So Won is seen mourning the death of her father at his funeral which took place on December 10th.

MC Lee Hwi Jae stated that Ham So Won was unable to participate in filming the panel that day, and was seen sobbing while holding her daughter Hyejung. Her husband Jin Hua was at her side supporting her.

She stated: “Dad, I’ll miss you every day.” We wish our condolences to Ham So Won and her family.