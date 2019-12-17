Netizens notice that the skinny jeans trend in Korea is dropping in favor of boot cut pants

It seems like fashion trends in Korea are changing up!

A recent community post gained popularity as netizens noticed that the age of skinny jeans is over as netizens noticed that online shopping malls have been featuring pants with wider legs and boot cut styles.

The '90s street fashion:

Netizens have been commenting on this trend, stating:

"I hope skinny jeans don't come back into fashion. Wider leg pants are so comfortable."

"Fashion is indeed a circle. This is the 90s style. I bet skinny jeans will come back into popularity in Korea."

"I'm tired of skinny jeans. Be gone!"

"Nooo skinny jeans are my staple. I hope the wide leg trend goes away soon..."

What do you think?