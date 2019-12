P Nation artist Jessi unboxed her silver button from YouTube and celebrated her birthday in her newest vlog.

The artist recently opened a YouTube channel a month ago and her vlog depicted her excitedly celebrating her birthday with friends and also unboxing her silver button for reaching over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube! Jessi thanked her fans and promised a lot more video content to come in the future.

Congratulations to Jessi and happy birthday!