Korean netizens react to H3H3 Ethan Klein's controversial comments regarding K-pop

Ethan Klein from the YouTube channel H3H3 has angered K-pop fans after making controversial comments. One such comment sparked more controversy after he stated, "I don’t like k-pop, I hate k-pop, I don’t get BTS. They look like they’re just a bunch of... how did this become a thing in western culture where all these grown men and little girls are jerking off to little k-pop boys? it’s like a little fetish. A little twink gay fetish about these k-pop boys."





there’s a difference between having an opinion and being a total asshole. if he had simply said “kpop just isn’t my thing” I would brush it off. but being a straight up fuckwit & talking about minors in that way does not get a pass from me #h3h3isoverparty pic.twitter.com/jp1qEIyWZU — maddy ♡’s jungkook (@Ioveforjjk) December 9, 2019





Korean netizens are now reacting to the controversial news after a recently popular community forum post on TheQoo led to the spread of the news. Netizens are reacting to the offensive statements, stating:

"So what if someone's gay? That's an insult now?"



"What low-level trash."

"I think this is just a testament to how popular K-pop is. Jealous much?"

"Does he think he's cool because he's trying to be Edgy? Keep on being stupid."

"I'm not even a fan but I got angry. If you don't like what you see, log out of Twitter and go to sleep."

"Are you jealous because they're doing so well? How pathetic."

"The Beatles, Backstreet Boys, N'Sync, Justin Bieber, One Direction. It's been going on for a long time and this toxic masculinity hate needs to stop."

"Even if he is joking, how is branding pretty males with large female fanbases as gay/twink? He doesn't see how wrong and ignorant that is?"

"Saying he doesn't like K-pop is fine but why did he have to take a jab at the fans? I may not like Heavy metal or country music but I'm not gonna go the extra mile and then take a jab at the fans."



"How ignorant..."

"Pathetic b******s."





What do you think of these reactions?

