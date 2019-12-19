2

germainej

Jang Jae In bares herself in 'Petal Fortune' MV

Jang Jae In has released her music video for "Petal Fortune".

In the MV, the singer-songwriter bares herself as she sings the sweet melody. "Petal Fortune" is a track from Jang Jae In's new mini album 'Inner Space', and it's about hoping for a good fortune for someone else.

Watch Jang Jae In's "Petal Fortune" MV above and her "Venus" MV here if you missed it.

