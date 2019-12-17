Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon & choreographer Jay Black create 'Harmony' in 'fashion film' video

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon and choreographer Jay Black have created the 'Harmony' fashion film video.



SM Culture & Contents Creative Lab released the video above featuring the choreography collaboration between Hyoyeon and Jay Black and the music of Cho PD. The 'fashion film' video is just one of a 10-part project by the Korea Creative Content Agency and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to shine a spotlight on Korean fashion designers. Fashion design brands CRITIC, BADBLOOD, Akiii, and AJOBYAJO participated in creating the looks for Hyoyeon and Jay Black's 'Harmony' fashion film.



Watch Hyoyeon and Jay Black's 'Harmony' video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!