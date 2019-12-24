17

Chanyeol reveals his song 'Familiar' on Channel NNG

Chanyeol's artistic image has captured the ears of his fans with his tight vocal production and loose rhythmic on his new song "Familiar".

Chanyeol's deep voice accentuates as he raps to a sentimental black and white home video. 

Loey n MQ killed it.. Chanyeol grown to be a great artist.. I follow NNG closely and I can see him accomplishing his dreams👏👏 The song is simply superb👏👏

I love it. I am proud of you nng.

