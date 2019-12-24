Watch BTS & more Korean Celebs LIVE EXCLUSIVELY on KOCOWA

If you’ve been waiting for your favorites to be crowned the best actor/actress in a drama and watch some of the greatest music stages this 2019, wait no more!

KOCOWA will be live streaming all the musical festivals and award ceremonies from KBS, MBC, and SBS for the first time this year. Yes, you heard right, LIVE! You’ll be able to watch the reactions of your favorite stars as they receive their much-deserved awards and also cheer on your bias as they perform on stage before anyone else. In order to be part of this exclusive live feature, you must first have a subscription plan on KOCOWA. Either a daily, monthly, or yearly plan will give you access to this exclusive live feature which is also applicable to weekend music programs like Music Bank, Inkigayo, and Show, Music Core! These programs will only be broadcasted LIVE on KOCOWA, so if you’re a hardcore fan of award ceremonies and music concerts, make sure to make a subscription now. If you’re already a subscriber, just sit back relax and enjoy the show!

KOCOWA Subscription Plans:

Monthly subscriptions without ads for $6.99 (14-day free trial included)

Annual subscriptions without ads for $69.99 (2-month discount is included)

Daily access with no ads for $0.99 ( enjoy KOCOWA for a quick 24hrs)

The schedule for these end of the year award ceremonies and music concerts are as follows:

Now, go subscribe to KOCOWA and enjoy Year-End Awards & K-Pop shows LIVE!

Disclosure: This article is sponsored by KOCOWA