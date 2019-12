EXO's Chanyeol has gone trending online regarding his newest single made under his new artist name 'Loey'.

The track has already been a big hit to the point where Chanyeol took over 3 trending hashtags worldwide including #익숙해ByLOEY (Familiar by LOEY), #RealLOEYandBeyond, and #로이의크리스마스선물_익숙해 (Loey's Christmas Present Familiar)

It seems like fans have a lot of positive feedback to Chanyeol regarding his new song "Familiar", stating:

I want people to know that I am not just a good looking rapper who raps because I can’t sing.

my bby can do both 🥺#LOEYxStudioNNG #RealLOEYandBeyond #익숙해ByLOEY #로이의크리스마스선물_익숙해



pic.twitter.com/eEhhUZlovV — HAPPY AYENTUMAS 🎄₁₂ (@SMOLDOH) December 24, 2019

happy christmas, 찬열! you did great 💛 thank you for always working hard. continue your passion! your love for music makes us all proud. 사랑해!#익숙해ByLOEY#로이의크리스마스선물_익숙해#RealLOEYandBeyond#LOEYxStudioNNG pic.twitter.com/eJcEzsf9s6 — avi 🍒 익숙해! (@ravencloey) December 24, 2019

What do you think of Chanyeol's song?