The '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' is coming this Christmas day, December 25 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul!

Artists performing at this special, annual year-end music festival include: BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet, GOT7, MAMAMOO, Seventeen, A Pink, AOA, MONSTA X, GFriend, NU'EST, ASTRO, Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, ITZY, N.Flying, NCT 127, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER!

What spectacular performances are you looking forward to during this year's 'SBS Gayo Daejeon'?