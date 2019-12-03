'2020 Golden Disc Awards' confirms dates at the Gocheok Sky Dome + ensures 'fairness' with strict judging criteria

The 34th annual 'Golden Disc Awards' has confirmed its dates - January 4-5 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The ceremony on January 4 will deal with awards in the digital music category, and the ceremony on January 5 with deal with awards in the physical album sales category. In order to ensure "fairness" to all awards as one of Korea's "most prestigious music awards", the 'Golden Disc Awards' will be excluding online votes from fans once again this year.

Winners will be determined after strictly analyzing Gaon chart data of music released between October of 2018 until October of 2019. But this year, taking into account the public's suspicions of music chart manipulations, music analyses from a professional panel of judges will take up 40% of the award selection criteria, unlike the original 30% from previous years. A total of 50 professionals within the 'Golden Disc Awards's committee members including music show PDs, music critics, media reporters, and more will participate in the professional judging panel.



Nominees for the '34th Golden Disc Awards' will be announced this December 6.

