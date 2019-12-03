7

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'2020 Golden Disc Awards' confirms dates at the Gocheok Sky Dome + ensures 'fairness' with strict judging criteria

AKP STAFF

The 34th annual 'Golden Disc Awards' has confirmed its dates - January 4-5 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. 

The ceremony on January 4 will deal with awards in the digital music category, and the ceremony on January 5 with deal with awards in the physical album sales category. In order to ensure "fairness" to all awards as one of Korea's "most prestigious music awards", the 'Golden Disc Awards' will be excluding online votes from fans once again this year. 

Winners will be determined after strictly analyzing Gaon chart data of music released between October of 2018 until October of 2019. But this year, taking into account the public's suspicions of music chart manipulations, music analyses from a professional panel of judges will take up 40% of the award selection criteria, unlike the original 30% from previous years. A total of 50 professionals within the 'Golden Disc Awards's committee members including music show PDs, music critics, media reporters, and more will participate in the professional judging panel. 

Nominees for the '34th Golden Disc Awards' will be announced this December 6. 

  1. misc.
7 3,610 Share 78% Upvoted

2

Irelda_307 pts 58 minutes ago 2
58 minutes ago

"But this year, taking into account the public's suspicions of music chart manipulations, music analyses from a professional panel of judges will take up 40% of the award selection criteria, unlike the original 30% from previous years."

uhhh wouldn't it be more accurate and fair if the sales speak for themselves. It could be more biased this way, wouldn't it?

Share

2 more replies

1

GiftzB399 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Listen up if ateez ain't on that list, I'm throwing hands, they should be invited because they are one of the highest selling boy groups this year. I'm tired of Korean award shows disregarding them.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

A Reflection on the Happenings of 2019
37 minutes ago   2   239

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND