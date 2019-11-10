Suzy is all smiles as she reunites with 'Dream High' co-star Um Ki Joon after four years

Suzy recently ran into one of her former 'Dream High' co-stars!

On November 10 KST, actor Um Ki Joon, who played Kirin High School teacher Kang Oh Hyuk, took to his personal Instagram account to share a picture of him with Suzy.



"It's been a long time. Four whole years," he wrote in the caption. In the image, the two playfully pose as they smile for the camera, showing a close junior-senior relationship despite how long it has been.

Meanwhile, 'Dream High,' which also starred 2PM's Taecyeon, T-ARA's Eunjung, and actor Kim Soo Hyun, first aired in 2011 on KBS. The drama is famous for being Suzy's debut acting role, where she played Kirin High School's arrogant singing star Go Hye Mi.

Check out Um Ki Joon's Instagram post below!