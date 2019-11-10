SF9's Zuho drops special MV for self-produced track 'Attic' featuring Sogumm

SF9's Zuho and singer-songwriter Sogumm made a video for their collaboration track!

On November 10 KST, SF9's agency FNC Entertainment revealed the video for "Attic" (lit. trans). The song was released through Zuho's personal Soundcloud account, where he shares his self-produced tracks with his fans.





Sogumm not only lent her vocals to the song, but also helped compose the track and write lyrics. In the video, the two artists can be seen hard at work in the recording studio, singing their respective parts as the lyrics follow in sync.

Check out the music video above!