IN2IT drops second MV teaser for 'ULlala: Poisoning'

IN2IT has dropped another MV teaser for their comeback song!

On November 11 KST, the boy group released a new teaser for their upcoming title song "ULlala: Poisoning". In the teaser, the boys get into their choreography positions in a setting that evokes an extraterrestrial planet. Just like the title, the concept seems to suggest a deep, dark 'poison' of some sort, which you can spot at the end of the video.

Ready to get a taste of IN2IT's 'Poisoning'? Stay tuned for the full MV release on November 14 KST!