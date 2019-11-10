Kim Dong Han unveils mysterious scheduler for 'Record'

Kim Dong Han has revealed an enigmatic scheduler for a special week.

On November 11 KST, the solo singer dropped an image titled 'Donghan Week' with a phrase alluding to the act of recording ("To:Record"). The two dates outlined in the scheduler are for Kim Dong Han's teaser image for season's greeting, previously unveiled on November 9 (below), and for a mysterious release of 'The Man in the Iron Mask' on November 30.





What could those question marks lead up to? Fans already reacted with excitement for a possible comeback from this artist.

Stay tuned for more details!