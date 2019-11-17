5

Golden Child's Jaehyun, Jibeom, and Bomin star in music preview for heartfelt 'Go Together' track

Jaehyun, Jibeom, and Bomin are the stars of Golden Child's latest music preview!

On November 17 KST, Woollim Entertainment released a music preview video for "Go Together," the twelfth track on the group's upcoming album 'RE:BOOT.'


In the video, all three boys are seen reflecting over a series of photographs, which come to life depicting various candid moments between the Golden Child members. While the theme of the song is about not giving up on a relationship and remaining together, the video seems to relate that to the members' relationship as members of Golden Child, expressing a wish that they are able to remain together for a long time.

Meanwhile, 'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the music preview above!

