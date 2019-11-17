AOA drops stunning 'New Moon' jacket teaser images of Seolhyun

AOA has dropped another 'New Moon' teaser featuring Seolhyun!

On November 17 KST, a couple hours after the release of Seolhyun's individual teaser video, FNC Entertainment revealed her two jacket teaser images. In one of the photos, she is wearing an all-black outfit similar to the one she wore in her teaser video; in the second, she looks polished in a fitted vest look, complete with her hair pulled up in a chic ponytail.

Meanwhile, AOA's sixth mini album 'New Moon' is set for release on November 16 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the images below!