Golden Child put on sleek dance performance in MV for 'Wannabe'

Golden Child has unveiled their new single "Wannabe"!

The song is the title track off their first full-length album 'RE:BOOT,' which was released on November 18 at 6 PM KST. The album comes roughly one year after the release of their 2018 album 'Wish.'

"Wannabe," which contains an 'I want to be perfect like you' message, is an understated but chic dance track with an addictive beat that is rounded out by the music video's sleek dance performance.

Meanwhile, 'RE:BOOT' features 12 new songs from the group in total, including "Wannabe," "Lately," "Compass," "No Matter What," "A Song For Me," "Spring Again," "She's My Girl," "Our Heaven," "Fantasia," "Don't Run Away," and "Go Together."


Check out the music video for "Wannabe" above!

I'm hooked from the start as they display their slick pulsating moves in this gorgeous MV combined with cool vocals and handsome visuals. Welcome back Golden Child!

