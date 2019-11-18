ASTRO continues 'Blue Flame' comeback countdown with dynamic MV teaser

ASTRO is less than two days away from making their latest comeback!

On November 18 KST, the group's agency Fantagio Music released a music video teaser for their upcoming single "Blue Flame." In the clip, each member is seen in their own settings, each tinted in blue but ranging in concept. During a portion of the clip, right when the song's sample drops, fans are given a preview of the hook choreography, with each member transforming from an all-black look to coordinated black-and-white outfits.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's sixth mini album 'Blue Flame' is set for release on November 20 KST.

Check out the music video preview above!