The girls of ELRIS showcased a bit of their a capella skills in a music teaser for their upcoming single, "Miss U"!

This will mark ELRIS's first comeback in approximately a year and 5 months, since their 3rd mini album 'Summer Dream'. In the music film, the ELRIS members sit together comfortably and harmonize beautifully, sharing a snippet of their new track.

ELRIS's new digital single "Miss U" drops this November 12 at 12 PM KST.