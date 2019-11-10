10 individuals including high-ranked CJ ENM employees booked by police in 'Produce' series investigation

On November 12, the Seoul District Police held a press conference in order to update the public regarding their ongoing 'Produce' series investigation.

A police representative told media outlets on this day, "As of now, we have booked 10 individuals including high-ranking CJ ENM employees, representatives from other entertainment agencies, and more; these individuals will be forwarded to prosecution on November 14."



The 10 individuals mentioned above includes CJ ENM's Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP of Mnet's 'Produce' series, but excludes lower-ranking PDs as well as Starship Entertainment's vice president, who also previously faced accusations including fraud, accepting bribery, etc.

The police wrapped up with, "We are still investigating various participating agencies, as well as other individuals who may have been involved in similar activities, the specific involvement of high-ranking employees in the incident, and more."



