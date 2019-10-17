Watch Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Seung Gi, Sehun, Kim Se Jung, & more in first teaser for Netflix's 'Busted' season 2

'Netflix's 'Busted' season 2 is finally returning, with even more snakes, more watery traps, and all kinds of difficult missions!

In the first teaser for 'Busted 2', the crew is back at it again with new mysteries to solve, puzzling their minds in front of a row of clocks for clues. Joining returning crew members Yoo Jae Suk, Park Min Young, Kim Jong Min, EXO's Sehun, and Gugudan's Kim Se Jung is another slightly odd detective, Lee Seung Gi.

In addition to new missions and new technology, you can look forward to cameo appearances from stars from all fields throughout 'Busted' season 2. Check out the series' first teaser above and its main poster below, while you wait for the full season release on November 8!

