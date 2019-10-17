UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk gears up for his solo debut with a teaser schedule

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant and UP10TION member Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a mysterious teaser schedule for his solo debut.

According to the schedule below, official teasers kick off this October 21 with a concept photo. More teaser content including MV teasers, a music thumbnail, and more will follow, leading up to Lee Jin Hyuk's full solo debut on November 4. The schedule has yet to specify what format Lee Jin Hyuk's 1st solo release will be.

Who's excited for Lee Jin Hyuk's promotions as a solo artist?