Taeyeon reveals behind-the-scenes look at 'Spark' MV

Taeyeon has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the music video for "Spark".
In the making-of video above, the Girls' Generation member poses in fierce makeup around fire and on top of a rooftop, takes a look at camera footage, and asks fans to give love to her new track. As previously reported, "Spark", the title song of Taeyeon's second full-length solo album 'Purpose', topped music charts soon after its release.
Watch Taeyeon's "Spark" MV here if you missed it and the behind-the-scenes clip above!
