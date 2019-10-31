9

Rain to receive 'US-Asia Entertainment Summit & Game Changer Award' at this year's 'Asia Society Southern California’s Summit'

Singer/actor Rain has been selected as a recipient of the 'US-Asia Entertainment Summit & Game Changer Award', at the upcoming 'Asia Society Southern California’s Summit' (ASSC) taking place this November 5!

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the 'Asia Society Southern California’s Summit' is a conference launched jointly by representatives from Hollywood as well as film/entertainment industries all across Asia. This year, Rain will become the first ever Korean artist to receive an award at the ASSC, alongside other recipients like Wei Zhang, Bob Weis, and more. 

Congratulations, Rain!

