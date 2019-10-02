Super Junior walk through their day in 'I Think I' MV teaser

Super Junior have dropped their music video teaser for "I Think I"!



In the MV teaser, the Super Junior members look go through their day looking as handsome as ever. "I Think I" is a track from the group's upcoming 9th album 'Time_Slip', which features "SUPER Clap" as the title song.



Super Junior's 'Time_Slip" drops on October 14 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?