102

13

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Super Junior walk through their day in 'I Think I' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Super Junior have dropped their music video teaser for "I Think I"!

In the MV teaser, the Super Junior members look go through their day looking as handsome as ever. "I Think I" is a track from the group's upcoming 9th album 'Time_Slip', which features "SUPER Clap" as the title song.

Super Junior's 'Time_Slip" drops on October 14 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser? 

  1. Super Junior
  2. I THINK I
13 5,924 Share 89% Upvoted

7

SuJu_dbsk177 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Its magical and beautiful and majestic. I have watched it over and over again 😍😍😍😍

Share

3

whenjunhui230 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

it sounds cute

wouldn't be surprised if i end up really liking it

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TWICE, Tzuyu
Netizens notice Tzuyu's developed abs
16 hours ago   19   56,672
Na-Eun, Lisa, Sungjae, RM (Rap Monster), Dowoon, Kai, Soojin, Yugyeom, Hyungwon, Wendy
Times idols shared their TMI with fans
15 hours ago   5   12,944

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND