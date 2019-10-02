Jung Se Woon gets stuck in the past in 'When it Rains' MV

Jung Se Woon has revealed his music video for "When it Rains".



In the MV, Jung Se Woon sits in a diner as he thinks about the times he had with someone now gone. "When it Rains" is the title song of the singer's new mini album 'Day', and it's about being stuck in the past.



Listen to Jung Se Woon's "When it Rains" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.