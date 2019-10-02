15

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Jung Se Woon gets stuck in the past in 'When it Rains' MV

AKP STAFF

Jung Se Woon has revealed his music video for "When it Rains".

In the MV, Jung Se Woon sits in a diner as he thinks about the times he had with someone now gone. "When it Rains" is the title song of the singer's new mini album 'Day', and it's about being stuck in the past.

Listen to Jung Se Woon's "When it Rains" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.   

  1. Jung Se Woon
  2. WHEN IT RAINS
2 1,114 Share 79% Upvoted

1

joanner222,310 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

It’s such a beautiful song ❤️

Share

0

She_her_her361 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Effortless passionate vocals - I like.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TWICE, Tzuyu
Netizens notice Tzuyu's developed abs
16 hours ago   19   56,672
Na-Eun, Lisa, Sungjae, RM (Rap Monster), Dowoon, Kai, Soojin, Yugyeom, Hyungwon, Wendy
Times idols shared their TMI with fans
15 hours ago   5   12,944

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND