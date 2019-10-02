36

Music Video
Posted by germainej

Zico gets surrounded in 'Extreme' MV

Zico has dropped his music video for "Extreme".

In the MV, the rapper stands in front of a magic mirror before being surrounded by cattle, birds, and then people. "Extreme" is a track on Zico's latest album 'THINKING part.1' alongside "Human", and the lyrics have caught some attention due to apparent references to Jung Joon Young's  "golden phone."

Watch Zico's "Extreme" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  

Ohboy696,361 pts
23 hours ago

Love it. (damn, he is tan in this one :D)

