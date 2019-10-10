33

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Ladies' Code go for a heist in 'Set Me Free' MV

Ladies' Code have dropped their music video for "Set Me Free"!

The MV follows the Ladies' Code members as they go off on a heist and rake in the dough. "Set Me Free" is the title track of the girl group's latest mini album 'Code #3', and it's an upbeat, dance song about freeing yourself and going along with your emotions.

Watch Ladies' Code's "Set Me Free" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

K_aus278 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Great song but I am really impressed with the music video!

