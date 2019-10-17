12

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Nam Tae Hyun asks netizens to stop hate comment culture & admits he attempted to take own life

Nam Tae Hyun asked netizens to stop hate comment culture in light of Sulli's passing.

On October 17, Nam Tae Hyun revealed his thoughts on malicious comments on Instagram, and he also confessed he once attempted to take his own life because of them. He posted:

"I don't want to lose any more friends or colleagues.
Just like you all, people who work as 'celebrities'
are people too.
I'm one celebrity who receives a lot of malicious comments.
That's why it hit close to home
She. My friend... I wonder how much pain she was in.
I as well... didn't think I could stand much more
and there was a time I tried to take my own life
A lot of celebrities you nonchalantly post comments to
are a lot more hurt and discouraged than you think.
I hear a lot of people say 'then don't look at malicious comments'
but it's difficult when your name rises in search rankings
and you get contacted by people asking what happened.
Please stop.
I don't want to lose any more friends or colleagues." 

In other news, Nam Tae Hyun recently made his first public appearance after his cheating scandal.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.
Kirsty_Louise 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

He got a hell of a lot of hate on here from people who seemed to take his cheating scandal almost personally. Nobody is perfect but the level of hate this man received was unbelievable. I think people forget there's a real person behind the celebrity, someone with real feelings. People are too comfortable online hiding behind anonymity, they need to learn their words have real impact. How many lives need to be lost before people treat others with common decency and respect, being online shouldn't give people the right to be hateful.

goldlinedhearts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

celebrities should be called out when they do something wrong such as cheating but there is a line to be drawn when people start sending death threats and vile words. i would not want to be a celebrity in today's day and age.

