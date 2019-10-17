Nam Tae Hyun asks netizens to stop hate comment culture & admits he attempted to take own life

Nam Tae Hyun asked netizens to stop hate comment culture in light of Sulli's passing.



On October 17, Nam Tae Hyun revealed his thoughts on malicious comments on Instagram, and he also confessed he once attempted to take his own life because of them. He posted:





"I don't want to lose any more friends or colleagues.

Just like you all, people who work as 'celebrities'

are people too.

I'm one celebrity who receives a lot of malicious comments.

That's why it hit close to home

She. My friend... I wonder how much pain she was in.

I as well... didn't think I could stand much more

and there was a time I tried to take my own life

A lot of celebrities you nonchalantly post comments to

are a lot more hurt and discouraged than you think.

I hear a lot of people say 'then don't look at malicious comments'

but it's difficult when your name rises in search rankings

and you get contacted by people asking what happened.

Please stop.

I don't want to lose any more friends or colleagues."

In other news, Nam Tae Hyun recently made his first public appearance after his cheating scandal.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.