'Produce x 101' & 'Idol School' trainees allege unfair advantages were given to some competitors

'Produce x 101' and 'Idol School' trainees are alleging some competitors were given unfair advantages over other trainees.



Mnet's 'Produce x 101' is currently undergoing an investigation for allegedly rigging votes for the final project team X1, and other 'Produce' series as well as 'Idol School' are also being suspected of similar allegations.



The October 3rd episode of MBC's 'News Desk' sat down to conduct interviews with two trainees from the competitive reality shows. One 'Produce x 101' trainee stated that one of his fellow trainees already knew the song they would be given for a challenge. He stated, "One friend already knew the track being used for the competition. We pressed him on how he got the information, and he said the choreographer told him." The trainee also claimed producers filmed specific trainees before the show even aired, which means they had some idea of who would get the spotlight without votes from viewers. It's also reported that label staff and 'Produce x 101' producers had pre-made lists of trainees, and the two parties are suspected to have colluded on results.





One trainee from 'Idol School' further stated that not every trainee had to undergo an audition to appear on the show. She alleged, "At first, there were 3000 who came in, but out of the 40 who were selected, only 4 came in for an audition." If her claims are true, it seems some trainees were already confirmed to be appearing on 'Idol School' with or without going through an audition process.



