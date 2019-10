Seventeen members Hoshi, Seungkwan, Joshua, Dino, The8, Vernon, & Mingyu visited a classy, retro-themed hotel and restaurant in their latest pictorial with 'Elle' magazine!

In some of their preview pictorial cuts above and below, you can see each of the members perfectly pulling off vintage fashion styles like suede suits, collared shirts and sweaters, wide pants, and more.

Meanwhile, the November issue of 'Elle' magazine featuring Seventeen will be available this October 24.