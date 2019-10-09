Super Junior & TVXQ premiere travel reality series 'Analog Trip' in Live stream!

Super Junior and TVXQ premiered their travel reality series 'Analog Trip' in a live stream!



'Analog Trip in Indonesia' will feature 12 episodes of the TVXQ duo and Super Junior's Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Donghae as they spend a vacation together. They're expected to do some traveling and sightseeing and reflect on their careers as longtime K-pop artists.



Watch the premiere of 'Analog Trip' above!



