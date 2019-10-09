15

Posted by germainej

Super Junior & TVXQ premiere travel reality series 'Analog Trip' in Live stream!

Super Junior and TVXQ premiered their travel reality series 'Analog Trip' in a live stream!

'Analog Trip in Indonesia' will feature 12 episodes of the TVXQ duo and Super Junior's LeeteukShindongEunhyuk, and Donghae as they spend a vacation together. They're expected to do some traveling and sightseeing and reflect on their careers as longtime K-pop artists.

Watch the premiere of 'Analog Trip' above!

tristanah521
5 minutes ago

They truly deserved this trip to enjoy each other company.

Ohboy
1 hour ago

How much did Yunho embarrass himself? I need to know before I start watching😉😂

