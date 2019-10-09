Zico reveals Wanna One's 'Kangaroo' gets him the most copyright money

Zico revealed Wanna One's "Kangaroo" gets him the most copyright money.



On the October 9th episode of 'Idol Radio', special DJs Hyojung and Seunghee asked Zico when he started composing tracks, and he responded, "I started composing music when I debuted at 10 years old. The first song I composed was 'Nalina'."



As for his first ever copyright check, Zico said, "It was about 120,000 Won ($100.19 USD) I think? I didn't use it. I saved it. I put it inside a frame." He also revealed 'Produce 101' project group Wanna One's song "Kangaroo" surprised him the most, explaining, "It's hard to say which song brought in the most money periodically. I'm not sure, but the song that surprised me with the amount that came in all at once is Wanna One's 'Kangaroo'."





Which song by Zico were you expecting?