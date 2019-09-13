BTS are the official faces of Seoul!
The group became the endorsement ambassadors for the city for the third year in a row recently, and they're featured in official tourism videos by VisitSeoul TV and the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The videos are themed around the tagline, "Live Seoul like I do," and each BTS member reveals a highlight of the city.
Check out BTS's videos above and below!
BTS are the faces of Seoul in official tourism videos!
