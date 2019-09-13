14

BTS are the faces of Seoul in official tourism videos!

BTS are the official faces of Seoul!

The group became the endorsement ambassadors for the city for the third year in a row recently, and they're featured in official tourism videos by VisitSeoul TV and the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The videos are themed around the tagline, "Live Seoul like I do," and each BTS member reveals a highlight of the city.

Check out BTS's videos above and below! 

Of course Jin would advertise the food and Yoongi would get the theme "recharge" 😁

I love how each one of them got a theme that matches their personality ^^

I'd love to go to Korea one day :)

