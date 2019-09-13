NU'EST's Baekho says he feels weight of responsibility after father's death

NU'EST's Baekho revealed he feels a lot of responsibility after father's death.



On the September 13th episode of Mnet's 'The Call 2', the singers were preparing for their final performance, and Yoon Min Soo commented, "I want to talk about family. My dad passed away when I was young," and Cheetah related, saying, "My father also passed away early. That's why with my mother it's love, but with my father, it's longing."



Baekho then shared, "My father passed away recently. I'm also left with longing for my father instead of love. I see my mother leaning on me a lot after my father passed away. I'm feeling the weight of being the head of the family these days."



In related news, Baekho's father passed away due to a sudden, tragic accident in July of 2017.