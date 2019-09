'Elle' magazine has unveiled BLACKPINK Jennie's full art film, from her recent solo pictorial with 'Chanel' jewelry!

Titled 'Coco Jennie', the gorgeous art film shows Jennie perfectly personifying the elegant, unblemished, and ethereal nature of 'Chanel' jewelry pieces with both her outer beauty as well as her inner character and charm.

Meanwhile, Jennie recently graced the cover of 'Elle' magazine's October issue, posing with her adorable family dog Kai.