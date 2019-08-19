INFINITE's L in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Welcome'

INFINITE's L is in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Welcome'.



On August 19, an insider revealed, "'Welcome' is one of the projects he was offered," adding that his casting has not yet been confirmed. 'Welcome' is based on a webtoon of the same title that tells the story about a cat that transforms into a human.



If cast, L will be playing the role of adorable cat Hong Jo, who lives life as a human as well. BTOB's Sungjae was previously cast in the role when it was titled 'Man Who Bakes Bread'. Park Eun Bin and Seo Ji Hoon are also in talks to star in the series.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Welcome'.

