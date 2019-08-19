EVERGLOW have dropped their music video for "Adios".
In the MV, the EVERGLOW members take on a fierce concept. "Adios" is the title song of the girl group's upcoming second single album 'HUSH', and it's produced by OLLIPOP.
Watch EVERGLOW's "Adios" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
127
28
Posted by24 hours ago
EVERGLOW drop intense MV for 'Adios'
EVERGLOW have dropped their music video for "Adios".
51 13,253 Share 82% Upvoted
Log in to comment