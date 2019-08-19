Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EVERGLOW drop intense MV for 'Adios'

EVERGLOW have dropped their music video for "Adios".

In the MV, the EVERGLOW members take on a fierce concept. "Adios" is the title song of the girl group's upcoming second single album 'HUSH', and it's produced by OLLIPOP.

Watch EVERGLOW's "Adios" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

17

YIRAN17 pts 24 hours ago
24 hours ago

the song is A M A Z I N G !!

the girls look stunning too. ❤︎

16

Nicholas_Goh16 pts 23 hours ago
23 hours ago

The amount of good rookies this year is just amazing.. song is lit !


