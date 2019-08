The Boyz have released the second MV teaser for "D.D.D".

Gearing up for their comeback, The Boyz revealed this new MV teaser that shows more of their powerful choreography with a strong chorus line. Set in New York, the scenes from the MV display many rooftop settings and secret hideaways.

Does this music also make you want to "dance, dance, dance"? Stay tuned until The Boyz official comeback release tomorrow on August 19!